The Ragga Twins, also known as RTC, are an English ragga and jungle duo from Hackney, composed of London UNITY sound system veteran MCs Deman Rocker and Flinty Badman (real names David and Trevor Destouche). They are regarded as pioneers of jungle. AllMusic called them "crucial cogs in the development of U.K. dance music."
In 2008, Soul Jazz Records issued a compilation album of their early 1990s recordings entitled Ragga Twins Step Out.
David is the father of Essex-based grime MCs RD (Renae Destouche) and Mr X.[citation needed][citation needed]
Hooligan 69
The Ragga Twins
Move On (feat. The Ragga Twins)
Mark Knight
18" speaker
The Ragga Twins
Lyrics You Like (feat. The Ragga Twins)
Wrongtom
Woah!
Wrongtom
Bacchanal
Wrongtom
Ragga Bomb (feat. The Ragga Twins)
Skrillex
Information Critic
Black Samurai
Fassyhole (feat. The Ragga Twins)
Annix
What R U Doing (TREi Remix) (feat. The Ragga Twins)
North Base
Vigilante
Ragga Twins
Bad Man (Skrillex remix)
The Ragga Twins
Rule Dancehall (Jay Robinson Instrumental Mix) (feat. The Ragga Twins)
Rico Tubbs
Ragga Bomb (Skrillex & Zomboy Remix) (feat. The Ragga Twins)
Skrillex
1234
Mark Pritchard
Riddim Dancer (feat. The Ragga Twins)
L-Side
Fed Up
The Ragga Twins
Spliffhead
The Ragga Twins
Love Talk
The Ragga Twins
Juggling
The Ragga Twins
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
The Ragga Twins, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Serum, Bladerunner, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and MC Siege
fabric, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Ragga Twins, DJ Guv, Jungle Warriors, Benny Page, Kenny Ken, Remarc, Dope Ammo and Navigator
Brixton Jamm, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Ragga Twins, Breakage, Remarc, DJ Hype, Unglued, Randall and Navigator
Mint Warehouse, Leeds, UK
