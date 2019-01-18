The Ragga Twins, also known as RTC, are an English ragga and jungle duo from Hackney, composed of London UNITY sound system veteran MCs Deman Rocker and Flinty Badman (real names David and Trevor Destouche). They are regarded as pioneers of jungle. AllMusic called them "crucial cogs in the development of U.K. dance music."

In 2008, Soul Jazz Records issued a compilation album of their early 1990s recordings entitled Ragga Twins Step Out.

David is the father of Essex-based grime MCs RD (Renae Destouche) and Mr X.[citation needed][citation needed]