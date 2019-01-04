Claire LynchBorn 20 February 1954
Claire Lynch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc265f9f-a592-4fe0-a8d6-2bc01661a29e
Claire Lynch Biography (Wikipedia)
Claire Lynch is an American bluegrass musician, singer, songwriter, and producer. She is a three-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year honors. She is considered one of the two best female voices in bluegrass, a recognition she shares with Dale Ann Bradley.
If Wishes Were Horses
Claire Lynch
If Wishes Were Horses
Last played on
Last played on
Barbed Wire Boys
Claire Lynch
Barbed Wire Boys
Barbed Wire Boys
Last played on
Sweetheart, Darlin' Of Mine
Claire Lynch
Sweetheart, Darlin' Of Mine
Sweetheart, Darlin' Of Mine
Last played on
My Florida Sunshine
Claire Lynch
My Florida Sunshine
My Florida Sunshine
Last played on
Thibodaux
Claire Lynch
Thibodaux
Thibodaux
Last played on
It's Worth Believin'
Claire Lynch
It's Worth Believin'
It's Worth Believin'
Last played on
Molly May
Claire Lynch
Molly May
Molly May
Last played on
Barbed Wire Boys
Claire Lynch
Barbed Wire Boys
Barbed Wire Boys
Last played on
Milo
Claire Lynch
Milo
Milo
Last played on
Friends For A Lifetime
Claire Lynch
Friends For A Lifetime
Friends For A Lifetime
Last played on
Ladders In The Sky
Claire Lynch
Ladders In The Sky
Ladders In The Sky
Last played on
It Came Upon The Midnight Clear
Claire Lynch
It Came Upon The Midnight Clear
Dear Sister
Claire Lynch
Dear Sister
Dear Sister
Last played on
How Many Moons
Claire Lynch
How Many Moons
How Many Moons
Last played on
Highway
Claire Lynch
Highway
Highway
Last played on
Thibadoux
Claire Lynch
Thibadoux
Thibadoux
Last played on
Moonlighter
Claire Lynch
Moonlighter
Moonlighter
Last played on
Pee Wee And Fern Voice
Claire Lynch
Pee Wee And Fern Voice
Pee Wee And Fern Voice
Last played on
Need Someone
Claire Lynch
Need Someone
Need Someone
Last played on
Doin' Time
Claire Lynch
Doin’ Time
Doin’ Time
Last played on
I'll Be Alright Tomorrow
Claire Lynch
I'll Be Alright Tomorrow
I'll Be Alright Tomorrow
Last played on
Pee Wee and Fern
Claire Lynch
Pee Wee and Fern
Pee Wee and Fern
Last played on
Silver And Gold
Claire Lynch
Silver And Gold
Silver And Gold
Last played on
Lead Me On
Claire Lynch
Lead Me On
Lead Me On
Last played on
Your Presence Is My Favourite Gift
Claire Lynch
Your Presence Is My Favourite Gift
