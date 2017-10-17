Sanna NielsenBorn 27 November 1984
Sanna Nielsen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wmsj6.jpg
1984-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc253e41-2b61-4853-aea2-cf5633645205
Sanna Nielsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanna Viktoria Nielsen (born 27 November 1984) is a Swedish singer and television presenter. After her seventh attempt, she won Melodifestivalen in 2014 with the song "Undo" and so represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark, finishing in 3rd place overall. Sanna was one of the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 commentators for Sweden and hosted Melodifestivalen 2015 along with comedian Robin Paulsson. She was announced as the new presenter for the sing-along show Allsång på Skansen for the summer of 2016. She hosted Eurovision The Party at the Tele2 Arena for the Eurovision Song Contest 2016.
Sanna Nielsen Tracks
I'm in Love
Sanna Nielsen
I'm in Love
I'm in Love
Last played on
Undo
Sanna Nielsen
Undo
Undo
Last played on
Undo
Sanna Nielsen
Undo
Undo
Last played on
