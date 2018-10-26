Dónal O’ConnorBorn 29 September 1978
Dónal O'Connor is an Irish multi-instrumentalist, producer and television presenter from Ravensdale, County Louth, Ireland. He is a member of Belfast-based Irish traditional groups Ulaid & At First Light.
Cailleach A Shusa
Bob Brozman
Clout The Cauldron / The Wriggle Room / The Rambles Of Rionach
John McSherry
If Ever I Marry
Dónal O’Connor
Top-Up For Seamus: An Ode To Heaney / The Topper Upper
Dónal O’Connor
Rose In The Gap
Dónal O’Connor
The West Wind / Rambling Jock / The Old Concertina / The Galway Rambler
Dónal O’Connor
Brelydian
Bob Brozman
Lights Out At Five: Lights Out / Asturian 5/4
Dónal O’Connor
Tripswitch
John McSherry
A MHAIRE BRUINEALL
Bob Brozman
Gort na Glaise
Dónal O’Connor
Beer Belly Dancing
Dónal O’Connor
