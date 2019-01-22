Montell JordanBorn 3 December 1968
Montell Jordan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvy1.jpg
1968-12-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc1f4763-a306-4ae7-8ba7-331872199f9e
Montell Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Montell Du'Sean Barnett (born December 3, 1968), known professionally as Montell Jordan, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known for his 1995 single "This Is How We Do It". Jordan was the primary male solo artist on Def Jam's Def Soul imprint until leaving the label in 2003.
In 2010, Jordan left the music business to become the worship leader at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Montell Jordan Tracks
Sort by
This Is How We Do It
Montell Jordan
This Is How We Do It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy1.jpglink
This Is How We Do It
Last played on
Get It On Tonite
Montell Jordan
Get It On Tonite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy1.jpglink
This Is How We Do It
Montell Jordan
This Is How We Do It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy1.jpglink
This Is How We Do It
Remix Artist
Last played on
The Party (This Is How We Do It) (feat. Montell Jordan)
Joe Stone
The Party (This Is How We Do It) (feat. Montell Jordan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vt554.jpglink
The Party (This Is How We Do It) (feat. Montell Jordan)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Montell Jordan
Montell Jordan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist