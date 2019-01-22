Montell Du'Sean Barnett (born December 3, 1968), known professionally as Montell Jordan, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known for his 1995 single "This Is How We Do It". Jordan was the primary male solo artist on Def Jam's Def Soul imprint until leaving the label in 2003.

In 2010, Jordan left the music business to become the worship leader at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia.