Nigel OlssonBorn 10 February 1949
Nigel Olsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc1c5ad9-1ee0-4f83-bd2f-d7f66a4ebdf0
Nigel Olsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Nigel Olsson (born 10 February 1949) is an English rock drummer and singer best known for his long-time affiliation with Elton John.
A dynamic drummer and backing vocalist, Olsson helped establish the Elton John sound as a member of John's original power trio alongside bassist Dee Murray. When not working with John, Olsson has taken up the role of a session musician. Olsson has composed, recorded, and produced albums for his own solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nigel Olsson Tracks
Sort by
Kiss The Bride
Elton John
Kiss The Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjz3.jpglink
Kiss The Bride
Last played on
The Sweetest Gift
Peter Asher
The Sweetest Gift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrv1.jpglink
The Sweetest Gift
Last played on
Only One Woman
Nigel Olsson
Only One Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only One Woman
Last played on
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Peter Asher
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrv1.jpglink
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Last played on
Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
David Hentschel
Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjz3.jpglink
Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
Last played on
Nigel Olsson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist