Dawn Upshaw
Dawn Upshaw (born July 17, 1960) is an American soprano. The recipient of several Grammy Awards and Edison Prize-winning discs, she performs both opera and art song, and in repertoire from Baroque to contemporary. Many composers, including Henri Dutilleux, Osvaldo Golijov, John Harbison, Esa-Pekka Salonen, John Adams, and Kaija Saariaho, have written for her. In 2007, she was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship.
Symphony No.3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs) (excerpt)
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
That The Night Come: Her Anxiety
Donnacha Dennehy
Symphony No 3, 'Sorrowful Songs' (2nd mvt)
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Symphony No 3, Op 36: II Lento e Largo - Tranquillissimo
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Baïlèro (Chants d'Auvergne)
Joseph Canteloube
He wishes his beloved were dead (That the Night Come)
Donnacha Dennehy
Soupir (3 Poems of Stephane Mallarme)
Maurice Ravel
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
Kurt Weill
Laurie's Song (The Tender Land)
Aaron Copland
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Round About (Sweet Bye and Bye)
Vernon Duke
Rossignolet du bois (Folk songs)
Luciano Berio
Folk songs, no.11; Azerbaijan love song
Luciano Berio
Symphony No 3, 'Sorrowful Songs' (2nd mvt)
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Ayre (No 7, 'Aiini taqtiru')
Osvaldo Golijov
Ariettes Oubliées 1: C'est L'extase Langoureuse
Claude Debussy
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Osvaldo Golijov
St Francois d'Assise (Act 1 scene 3)
Olivier Messiaen
Gorecki Symphony No.3 (2nd Movement)
Dawn Upshaw
Juno - I wish it so
Marc Blitzstein
'Yo so la libertad', from Ainadamar
Osvaldo Golijov
Trois Poemes de Stephane Mallarme: Soupir
Maurice Ravel
La Chanson d'Eve: Roses ardente
Gabriel Fauré
Symphony No. 3 Op36 Lento: Cantabile Semplice
Dawn Upshaw
Ariettes oubilees: Chevaux de bois
Claude Debussy
Hernyk Gorecki's Symphony No 3 'Tranquillo'
Dawn Upshaw
Lou dizious bé (Chants d'Auvergne, Series 5)
Joseph Canteloube
Wa Habibi [My Love]
Osvaldo Golijov
Do, do, do
George Gershwin
Clap yo' hands
George Gershwin
Someone to watch over me
George Gershwin
Quand j'ai sorti de mon village (Chansons Bourguignonnes)
Maurice Emmanuel
Symphony No 3, Op 36 'Symphony of Sorrowful Songs' (2nd mvt)
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emb4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-29T12:29:45
29
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef6fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-31T12:29:45
31
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 57
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4wp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-31T12:29:45
31
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 08 - Dawn at Dusk
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-25T12:29:45
25
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 08 - Dawn at Dusk
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-25T12:29:45
25
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
