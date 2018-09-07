Coldplay Biography (Wikipedia)
Coldplay are a British rock band formed in London in 1996. The four members, lead singer and pianist Chris Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion were at University College London, and came together from 1996 to 1998, during which time the band changed names from Pectoralz, to Starfish, then Coldplay. Creative director and former manager Phil Harvey is often referred to as the fifth member by the band. They recorded and released two EPs: Safety in 1998 and The Blue Room in 1999. The Blue Room was their first release on a major label, after signing to Parlophone.
Coldplay achieved worldwide fame with the release of the song "Yellow" in 2000, followed in the same year by their debut album Parachutes, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize. The band's second album, A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), was released to critical acclaim and won many awards, including NME's Album of the Year. Their next release, X&Y, the best-selling album worldwide in 2005, received mostly positive reviews, though some critics felt it was inferior to its predecessor. Their fourth studio album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), the best-selling album worldwide of 2008, was produced by Brian Eno and released to largely positive reviews, earning three Grammy Awards. In October 2011, Coldplay released their fifth studio album, Mylo Xyloto, which topped the charts in over 34 countries, was the UK's best-selling rock album of 2011, and received mixed reviews. In May 2014, they released their sixth album, Ghost Stories, which also received mixed reviews and topped several national album charts. In December 2015, the band released their seventh album, A Head Full of Dreams, which reached the top two in most major markets, but received generally mixed reviews.
- Coldplay - BBC Music Awards 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l5dpk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l5dpk.jpg2017-01-11T23:59:00.000ZExclusive footage from the world tour of British Artist of the Year winners Coldplay.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ljbhc
- Coldplay at Radio 1s Big Weekend in Exeterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g8r56.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g8r56.jpg2016-12-07T08:00:00.000ZColdplay play live as local boy Chris Martin leads the band on the main stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f1jjp
- Coldplay - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zl6m7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zl6m7.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZColdplay end the weekend with a bang bringing powerful and emotive pop anthems to Pilton.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040n0cr
- Coldplay - Viola Beach Tribute (Glastonbury 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khfr3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khfr3.jpg2016-07-06T11:01:00.000ZColdplay's tribute to the Warrington band who died in February: "We’re going to create Viola Beach's alternate future and let them headline Glastonbury with their song"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040lxsv
- Coldplay - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wpdcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wpdcf.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Coldplay's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wpl0d
- Chris Martin chats to Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zrz51.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zrz51.jpg2016-06-28T12:51:00.000ZFrom Glastonbury 2016 the headliners give us their thoughts.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zs03s
- Trevor Nelson surveys the scenes as Coldplay close Glastonbury 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zmvb6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zmvb6.jpg2016-06-27T09:59:00.000ZTrevor Nelson, who has his first time at the festival, hosts Coldplay's record breaking fourth headlining set at Glastonbury.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zmvfv
- 'It's the equivalent of scoring a goal at Wembley'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zllqx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zllqx.jpg2016-06-27T02:40:00.000ZColdplay talk feeling at home at Glasto & how amazing it is to headline the Pyramid stagehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zllr9
- Chris Martin at The Brits: "I'm so happy All Saints are back!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03krn4r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03krn4r.jpg2016-02-25T20:00:00.000ZPlus Chris talks backlash from performing with Beyonce & Bruno Mars at the Super Bowl and "looking like a geography teacher."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kntw4
- Coldplay at Christmas: Chris and Jonny speak to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c7nl4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c7nl4.jpg2015-12-17T13:35:00.000ZChris Martin and Jonny Buckland from Coldplay chat to Radio 2's Jo Whiley about their new album and plans for Christmas ahead of their tour in the new year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ccpq2
- Coldplay: 'We wanted to make something colourful and joyful'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037byxn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037byxn.jpg2015-11-06T08:21:00.000ZColdplay's Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland talk to Chris Evans about brand new musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03790vl
- Coldplay - Gone But Not F. Cottonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rzg3v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rzg3v.jpg2015-05-22T09:00:00.000ZColdplay wrote a song just for Fearne Cotton, on the occasion of her last show for Radio 1. Tears welling up over here, seriously.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rwkdh
- Coldplay - Post-gig interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dvbdz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dvbdz.jpg2014-12-10T11:52:00.000ZChris and Will from Coldplay catch up with Jo Whiley after their R2 In Concert performancehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dzb4n
- LISTEN: In conversation with Chris Martin...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y5rwb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y5rwb.jpg2014-04-29T09:07:00.000ZChris Martin chats to Zane about Coldplay's new album & the personal themes behind ithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01y5kzt
- Coldplay chat with Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015d47j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015d47j.jpg2013-02-21T10:13:00.000ZColdplay, Winners of the best British Live Act, chat with Jo before the Brit Awards this year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015d47l
