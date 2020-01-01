Mad’HouseHouse/dance trio, key tracks "“Holiday”, “Like a Prayer”
Mad'House was a French/Dutch Eurodance group made up of Mukendi M'Bambi Adolphe (DJ, music producer), Stéphane Durand (producer), and Buse Ünlü (vocalist; born December 30, 1981 (age 38)). They were known for creating cover versions of Madonna songs. The group was only active through most of 2002. They disbanded in October.
Their cover single, "Like a Prayer", was a #1 hit in Germany.
