The Three AmigosUK house trio Amlot, Williams & Nadarajah. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2002
The Three Amigos
1999
The Three Amigos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Three Amigos were a band in the late 1990s and early 2000s, most famous for their cover of "Louie Louie".
The Three Amigos Tracks
Don Williams Medley
Last played on
Still Not Dead
Last played on
Eastbound and Down
Last played on
Trucks and Trains
Last played on
bed of roses
Last played on
Flowers on the Wall
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy, When a Child is Born, Blue Christmas
Johnny Cash Medley
Last played on
My Little Buttercup (The Amigos)
Last played on
Rock n Roll Medley
Last played on
Happy Birthday Sweet 16, The Twist, Great Balls of Fire
Proud Mary
Last played on
Your Dress Looks Best
Last played on
Kiss an Angel Good Morning, Is Anybody Going to San Antone, Crystal Chandeliers
