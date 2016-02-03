Deena WebsterBorn September 1949
Deena Webster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc102d72-d1df-4072-a7cc-4bec4999ffa9
Deena Webster Tracks
Sort by
Scarborough Fair
Deena Webster
Scarborough Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scarborough Fair
Last played on
Your Heart Is Free Just Like The Wind
Deena Webster
Your Heart Is Free Just Like The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Losing
Deena Webster
You're Losing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Losing
Last played on
Hair of Spun Gold
Deena Webster
Hair of Spun Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hair of Spun Gold
Last played on
Deena Webster Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist