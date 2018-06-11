Charlotte GreigBorn 10 August 1954. Died 19 June 2014
Charlotte Greig
1954-08-10
Charlotte Greig Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Greig (born 10 August 1954, Malta, died 19 June 2014) was a British novelist, playwright, music journalist, singer and songwriter.
Charlotte Greig Tracks
Her White Gown (6 Music Session, 11 Jul 2007)
Charlotte Greig
Her White Gown (6 Music Session, 11 Jul 2007)
Makeless (6 Music Session, 11 Jul 2007)
Charlotte Greig
Makeless (6 Music Session, 11 Jul 2007)
Last played on
Lucky In Love
Charlotte Greig
Lucky In Love
Last played on
Seven Seas
Charlotte Greig
Seven Seas
Last played on
Winter Woods
Charlotte Greig
Winter Woods
Last played on
Twin Stars
Charlotte Greig
Twin Stars
Last played on
Leave It Blue
Charlotte Greig
Leave It Blue
Last played on
Oh Novelty
Julian Hayman, Charlotte Greig & Charlotte Greig
Oh Novelty
Performer
Last played on
Go From My Window
Charlotte Greig
Go From My Window
Last played on
Cotton Crown
Charlotte Greig
Cotton Crown
Last played on
Stained Glass Window
Charlotte Greig
Stained Glass Window
Last played on
Crows
Charlotte Greig
Crows
Last played on
