Allan RobertsBorn 12 March 1905. Died 14 January 1966
1905-03-12
Allan Roberts (March 12, 1905 – January 14, 1966) was an American musician and songwriter, whose songs, co-written with Doris Fisher and other writers, were successfully recorded by the Mills Brothers, Ella Fitzgerald, the Ink Spots, Billie Holiday, the Andrews Sisters, Marilyn Monroe, Perry Como, and many others.
Put the Blame on Mame
Put the Blame on Mame
Put the Blame on Mame
Gilda (1946) - Put The Blame On Mame
Gilda (1946) - Put The Blame On Mame
Gilda (1946) - Put The Blame On Mame
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall (feat. Doris Fisher)
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall (feat. Doris Fisher)
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall (feat. Doris Fisher)
