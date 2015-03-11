Forever Forever
Forever Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc0a36fd-4c76-49ff-9e40-9a3becf393cc
Forever Forever Tracks
Sort by
Ten Eight Seven
Hara
Ten Eight Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Eight Seven
Last played on
Harca
Last Japan
Harca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvlb.jpglink
Harca
Last played on
Muck
Forever Forever
Muck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muck
Last played on
Forever Forever Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist