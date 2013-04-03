Harry JohnsonJamaican reggae record producer. Born 6 July 1945. Died 3 April 2013
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Zephaniah Johnson (6 July 1945 – 3 April 2013), known by the stage name Harry J, was a Jamaican reggae record producer.
