The Architechs are an English electronic music group consisting of brothers Ashley and Paul Akabah and former member Kevin Williams (K-Warren).

The Architechs gained international attention in 1998 after producing a UK garage remix of Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine", selling over 40,000 copies of the bootleg.[citation needed] They also produced remixes for several popular artists such as All Saints, Gabrielle, Justin Timberlake and 'N Sync, Usher, Mariah Carey, Faithless, Garbage, Beenie Man and Jamelia, amongst others. Several of their tracks have featured on the compilation series Pure Garage.

K-Warren left the group to pursue a solo career.[citation needed] Ashley and Paul collaborated with Nana, who features on both of the Architechs' commercially successful singles, "Body Groove" and "Show Me the Money", as well as releasing a solo R&B record in 2005.