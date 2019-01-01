Mike BrantBorn 1 February 1947. Died 25 April 1975
Mike Brant (born Moshe Michael Brand, Hebrew: משה מיכאל ברנד) (February 1, 1947[citation needed] – April 25, 1975) was an Israeli singer and songwriter who achieved fame after moving to France. His most successful hit was "Laisse-moi t'aimer" ("Let Me Love You"). Brant committed suicide at the height of his career by jumping from a window of an apartment in Paris.
