Mike Brant (born Moshe Michael Brand, Hebrew: משה מיכאל ברנד) (February 1, 1947[citation needed] – April 25, 1975) was an Israeli singer and songwriter who achieved fame after moving to France. His most successful hit was "Laisse-moi t'aimer" ("Let Me Love You"). Brant committed suicide at the height of his career by jumping from a window of an apartment in Paris.