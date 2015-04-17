ShortyUS rock group. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1994
Shorty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbfdab3f-a1ff-40cd-8a3e-a7d938882470
Shorty Biography (Wikipedia)
Shorty was an American rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois in 1991. The band consisted of vocalist Al Johnson, guitarist Mark Shippy, drummer Todd Lamparelli, and bassist Luke Frantom. After the group's breakup, Al Johnson and Mark Shippy would go on to form the underground art rock band U.S. Maple.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shorty Tracks
Sort by
Don't @ Me (feat. Skepta, Shorty & Frisco)
Jme
Don't @ Me (feat. Skepta, Shorty & Frisco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m1wft.jpglink
Don't @ Me (feat. Skepta, Shorty & Frisco)
Last played on
Keepin it me
Shorty
Keepin it me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keepin it me
Last played on
Everywhere I Go
Shorty
Everywhere I Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everywhere I Go
Last played on
Just Me
Shorty
Just Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Me
Last played on
President Mash Up The President
Shorty
President Mash Up The President
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
President Mash Up The President
Last played on
Vybzin
Shorty
Vybzin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vybzin
Last played on
Shorty Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
Lethal Bizzle Reveals Jay Z's Lost Grime Verse?!?
-
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
-
Lethal Bizzle’s early inspiration
-
Lethal Bizzle
-
Skepta wins the Mercury Prize 2016
-
Mercurys 2016 Winner : Skepta
-
Skepta - That's Not Me
-
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
-
Skepta - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Back to artist