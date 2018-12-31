Where does Damian Marley get all his energy from?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bj0g3.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bj0g3.jpg

2017-08-04T10:09:00.000Z

His shows are always turned up 110%, so how does he do it? It's all down to the environment he came up in, and the hype he gets from the crowd.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bhyxw