Carmen CavallaroBorn 6 May 1913. Died 12 October 1989
Carmen Cavallaro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbfb0d37-0bb1-4913-bf57-d1e63e23f4eb
Carmen Cavallaro Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Cavallaro (May 6, 1913 – October 12, 1989) was an American pianist. He established himself as one of the most accomplished and admired light music pianists of his generation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carmen Cavallaro Tracks
Sort by
To Love Again
Carmen Cavallaro
To Love Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Love Again
Last played on
The More I see You
Carmen Cavallaro
The More I see You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The More I see You
Last played on
You're My Everything
Carmen Cavallaro
You're My Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're My Everything
Last played on
Manhattan
Carmen Cavallaro
Manhattan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manhattan
Last played on
They Cant Take That Away From Me
Carmen Cavallaro
They Cant Take That Away From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time On My Hands
Carmen Cavallaro
Time On My Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time On My Hands
Last played on
Voodoo Moon
Carmen Cavallaro
Voodoo Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voodoo Moon
Last played on
The Carioca
Carmen Cavallaro
The Carioca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Carioca
Last played on
Meet Mister Callaghan
Carmen Cavallaro
Meet Mister Callaghan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Mister Callaghan
Last played on
Night And Day
Carmen Cavallaro
Night And Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night And Day
Last played on
Lovely To Look At
Carmen Cavallaro
Lovely To Look At
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovely To Look At
Last played on
You're my everything (with orchestra directed by Morris Stoloff)
Carmen Cavallaro
You're my everything (with orchestra directed by Morris Stoloff)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brazil
Carmen Cavallaro
Brazil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brazil
Last played on
Dancing In The Dark
Carmen Cavallaro
Dancing In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing In The Dark
Last played on
Carmen Cavallaro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist