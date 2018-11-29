Xander and the Peace Pirates
Xander and the Peace Pirates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbf9464b-2be2-4cce-8944-ec9d096e15f3
Tracks
Sort by
Purple Rain
Xander and the Peace Pirates
Purple Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Purple Rain
Last played on
RED HOUSE
Xander and the Peace Pirates
RED HOUSE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
RED HOUSE
Last played on
Fire
Xander and the Peace Pirates
Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire
Last played on
Mindscape
Xander and the Peace Pirates
Mindscape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mindscape
Last played on
Let Go
Xander and the Peace Pirates
Let Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Go
Last played on
Playlists featuring Xander and the Peace Pirates
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Xander & the Peace Pirates
Thornton Hough Village Club, South wirral, UK
13
Apr
2019
Xander & the Peace Pirates, Climax Blues Band, Savoy Brown, Quireboys, Aynsley Lister, Henry's Funeral Shoe, Chantel McGregor, Southbound, Erja Lyytinen, Babajack, Billy Walton Band, Gerry Jablonski Band, Jack J Hutchinson, John Verity Band, Hot Tramp, Clare Free, Gabriella Jones, Sam Kelly's Station House, Blind Saints, Pontus Snibb’s “Wreck Of Blues”, Matt pearce and Thr3e
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
18
May
2019
Xander & the Peace Pirates
The Flowerpot, Derby, UK
18
May
2019
Xander & the Peace Pirates
The Flowerpot, Derby, UK
Back to artist