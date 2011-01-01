T. Texas TylerBorn 20 June 1916. Died 28 January 1972
1916-06-20
David Luke Myrick (June 20, 1916 – January 28, 1972), known professionally as T. Texas Tyler, was an American country music singer and songwriter primarily known for his 1948 hit, "The Deck of Cards".
Deck Of Cards
Deck Of Cards
Deck Of Cards
