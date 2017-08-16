Shurwayne WinchesterBorn 8 February 1974
Shurwayne Winchester
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbf6f583-466b-457d-9627-90f724dfdc67
Shurwayne Winchester Biography (Wikipedia)
Shurwayne Winchester is a Tobagonian soca musician from The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, who has twice won the Road March title.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shurwayne Winchester Tracks
Sort by
Don't Stop
Shurwayne Winchester
Don't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop
Last played on
Girl Born To Wine
Shurwayne Winchester
Girl Born To Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl Born To Wine
Last played on
Da Band Comin'
Shurwayne Winchester
Da Band Comin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Da Band Comin'
Last played on
Wine On It
Shurwayne Winchester
Wine On It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine On It
Last played on
Nobody Badda Dan We
Shurwayne Winchester
Nobody Badda Dan We
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Badda Dan We
Last played on
Nobody Badda Dan We (feat. Popcaan)
Shurwayne Winchester
Nobody Badda Dan We (feat. Popcaan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine On it (Soca remix)
Shurwayne Winchester
Wine On it (Soca remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine On it (Soca remix)
Last played on
All I Need (feat. Serani) (T&T/JA)
Shurwayne Winchester
All I Need (feat. Serani) (T&T/JA)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Need (feat. Serani) (T&T/JA)
Last played on
Dead Or Alive
Shurwayne Winchester
Dead Or Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival Please Stay (T&T)
Shurwayne Winchester
Carnival Please Stay (T&T)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival Please Stay (T&T)
Last played on
Murder (T&T)
Shurwayne Winchester
Murder (T&T)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murder (T&T)
Last played on
Shurwayne Winchester Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist