Breakwater is an American funk band from Philadelphia. The band released two albums: Breakwater in 1978, and Splashdown in 1980. The latter features the song "Release the Beast", which was sampled for the Murs track "Intro" in the album Murs 3:16: The 9th Edition. "Release the Beast" was later sampled by Daft Punk for the song "Robot Rock", which appeared on the album Human After All.