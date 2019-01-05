BreakwaterAmerican funk/soul band. Formed 1971. Disbanded 1980
Breakwater
1971
Breakwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Breakwater is an American funk band from Philadelphia. The band released two albums: Breakwater in 1978, and Splashdown in 1980. The latter features the song "Release the Beast", which was sampled for the Murs track "Intro" in the album Murs 3:16: The 9th Edition. "Release the Beast" was later sampled by Daft Punk for the song "Robot Rock", which appeared on the album Human After All.
Breakwater Tracks
Work It Out
Release The Beast
You Know I Love You
Say You Love Me Girl
Say You Love Me
Work it Out (Live In Session)
No Limit
Let Love In
You
