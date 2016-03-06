Montana TaylorBorn 1903. Died 1954
Montana Taylor
1903
Montana Taylor Biography
Arthur "Montana" Taylor (1903 – c.1958) was an American boogie-woogie and piano blues pianist, best known for his recordings in the 1940s, and regarded as the leading exponent of the "barrelhouse" style of playing.
