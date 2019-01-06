Scott Hansen (born 1977), known professionally as Tycho ( TY-koh), is an American musician, composer, songwriter and producer. He is also known as ISO50 for his photographic and design works. His music is a combination of downtempo vintage-style synthesizers and ambient melodies. His sound is very organic, often incorporating clips of the human element into his songs (e.g. weather broadcasts, simple talking, or breathing).

As of 2014, Tycho is signed to Ghostly International, but has also released music on Merck Records and Gammaphone Records. His fourth studio album, Epoch, received a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album in the 2017 Grammy Awards.