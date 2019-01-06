TychoElectronic producer Scott Hansen. Born 1977
Tycho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbef45a9-7acb-4325-94c9-70081ac8d1b8
Tycho Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Hansen (born 1977), known professionally as Tycho ( TY-koh), is an American musician, composer, songwriter and producer. He is also known as ISO50 for his photographic and design works. His music is a combination of downtempo vintage-style synthesizers and ambient melodies. His sound is very organic, often incorporating clips of the human element into his songs (e.g. weather broadcasts, simple talking, or breathing).
As of 2014, Tycho is signed to Ghostly International, but has also released music on Merck Records and Gammaphone Records. His fourth studio album, Epoch, received a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album in the 2017 Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tycho Tracks
Jetty
Tycho
Jetty
Last played on
Jetty
Last played on
A Walk
Tycho
A Walk
Last played on
A Walk
Last played on
Local
Tycho
Local
Last played on
Local
Last played on
Division
Tycho
Division
Last played on
Division
Last played on
Epoch
Tycho
Epoch
Last played on
Epoch
Last played on
Horizon
Tycho
Horizon
Last played on
Horizon
Last played on
Rings
Tycho
Rings
Last played on
Rings
Last played on
Continuum
Tycho
Continuum
Last played on
Continuum
Last played on
Human Condition
Tycho
Human Condition
Last played on
Human Condition
Last played on
Plains (Baio Remix)
Baio
Plains (Baio Remix)
Last played on
Plains (Baio Remix)
Last played on
Plains (Baio Remix)
Tycho
Plains (Baio Remix)
Last played on
Plains (Baio Remix)
Last played on
See (Beacon Remix)
Tycho
See (Beacon Remix)
Last played on
See (Beacon Remix)
Last played on
Past Is Prologue
Tycho
Past Is Prologue
Last played on
Past Is Prologue
Last played on
The Disconnect
Tycho
The Disconnect
Last played on
The Disconnect
Last played on
Awake
Tycho
Awake
Last played on
Awake
Last played on
Spectre
Tycho
Spectre
Last played on
Spectre
Last played on
Melanine
Tycho
Melanine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Epigram
Tycho
Epigram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Montana
Tycho
Montana
Last played on
Montana
Last played on
