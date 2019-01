Treasure Fingers is a DJ and producer based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is signed to Fool's Gold Records.

Born in a small town in Oklahoma as Ashley Jones, he started originally in the drum and bass band Evol Intent.

He released the worldwide club smash Cross the Dancefloor which was remixed by of Chromeo, Lifelike and Laidback Luke. He has remixed for Chromeo, Miami Horror, Miike Snow among others. He also contributed production to Young Thug's Slime Season 2 .