Garðar Thór CortesTenor. Born 2 May 1974
Garðar Thór Cortes
1974-05-02
Garðar Thór Cortes Biography (Wikipedia)
Garðar Thór Cortes (pronounced, born 2 May 1974), is an Icelandic tenor of Icelandic and English parentage. A former child actor, Garðar subsequently trained as a singer in Vienna, Copenhagen and London. He has performed various leading tenor roles in operas, as well as a leading part in The Phantom of the Opera in London's West End. While insisting that he is first and foremost a classical opera singer, it was with his classical crossover album Cortes, released in Iceland in 2005, that Garðar came to prominence. His debut album in the UK, also titled Cortes, was released on 16 April 2007 and entered the UK Classical Charts at number 1.
Garðar Thór Cortes Tracks
