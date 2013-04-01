Little BigRussian rave band. Formed 1 April 2013
Little Big
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbe51088-e4d8-463e-9f4e-e83fa64d3f5e
Little Big Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Big is a Russian rave band founded in 2013 in Saint Petersburg. The band consists of Ilya "Ilich" Prusikin, Sergey "Gokk" Makarov, Sonya Tayurskaya, and Anton "Boo" Lissov. Their first full-length album, With Russia from Love, was released on 17 March 2014. The group has released three albums and nine singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Big Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist