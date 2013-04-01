Little Big is a Russian rave band founded in 2013 in Saint Petersburg. The band consists of Ilya "Ilich" Prusikin, Sergey "Gokk" Makarov, Sonya Tayurskaya, and Anton "Boo" Lissov. Their first full-length album, With Russia from Love, was released on 17 March 2014. The group has released three albums and nine singles.