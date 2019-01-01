Natalie Hemby
Natalie Hemby
Natalie Hemby Biography
Natalie Nicole Hemby Wrucke (born March 24, 1977) is an American country music songwriter and singer. She has written songs for Lee Ann Womack, Eli Young Band, Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Sunny Sweeney and Little Big Town.
I'll remember How You Loved Me
I'll remember How You Loved Me
Return
Return
Return
Worn
Worn
Worn
Grand Restoration
Grand Restoration
Grand Restoration
Evening Stars
Evening Stars
Evening Stars
Cairo Il
Cairo Il
Cairo Il
Ferris Wheel
Ferris Wheel
Ferris Wheel
