Jerrold Immel (born 9 September 1936 in Los Angeles, California) is a United States television music composer, whose most famous works are the theme tune to the soap opera Dallas and Voyagers!.

Before moving into scoring, Immel worked as a music copyist at CBS, before getting his break into television scoring on Gunsmoke. Other programs which he has contributed music to include How the West Was Won, Hawaii Five-O, Logan's Run, Walker, Texas Ranger (through 1995 season) and Knots Landing.