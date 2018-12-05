Jerrold ImmelBorn 9 September 1936
Jerrold Immel
1936-09-09
Jerrold Immel Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerrold Immel (born 9 September 1936 in Los Angeles, California) is a United States television music composer, whose most famous works are the theme tune to the soap opera Dallas and Voyagers!.
Before moving into scoring, Immel worked as a music copyist at CBS, before getting his break into television scoring on Gunsmoke. Other programs which he has contributed music to include How the West Was Won, Hawaii Five-O, Logan's Run, Walker, Texas Ranger (through 1995 season) and Knots Landing.
Jerrold Immel Tracks
Dallas
Jerrold Immel
Dallas
Dallas
Megaforce OST (Title theme)
Jerrold Immel
Megaforce OST (Title theme)
Megaforce OST (Title theme)
Dallas Theme
Jerrold Immel
Dallas Theme
Dallas Theme
The Theme From Dallas
Jerrold Immel
The Theme From Dallas
The Theme From Dallas
Theme tune to Dallas
Jerrold Immel
Theme tune to Dallas
Theme tune to Dallas
