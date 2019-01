Alphonso Son "Dizzy" Reece (born 5 January 1931)[citation needed] is a Jamaican-born hard bop jazz trumpeter. Reece is among a group of jazz musicians born in Jamaica which includes Bertie King, Joe Harriott, Roland Alphonso, Wilton Gaynair, Sonny Bradshaw and Tommy McCook, trombonist Don Drummond, pianist Monty Alexander, bassist Coleridge Goode, guitarist Ernest Ranglin and percussionists Count Ossie and Lloyd Knibb.

