Dizzy ReeceJazz trumpet player. Born 5 January 1931
Dizzy Reece
1931-01-05
Dizzy Reece Biography (Wikipedia)
Alphonso Son "Dizzy" Reece (born 5 January 1931)[citation needed] is a Jamaican-born hard bop jazz trumpeter. Reece is among a group of jazz musicians born in Jamaica which includes Bertie King, Joe Harriott, Roland Alphonso, Wilton Gaynair, Sonny Bradshaw and Tommy McCook, trombonist Don Drummond, pianist Monty Alexander, bassist Coleridge Goode, guitarist Ernest Ranglin and percussionists Count Ossie and Lloyd Knibb.
Dizzy Reece Tracks
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Dizzy Reece
Blue Streak
Dizzy Reece
Scrapple From The Apple
Dizzy Reece
Out Of Nowhere
Dizzy Reece
Ahmed
Dizzy Reece
Sands
Dizzy Reece
Bang!
Dizzy Reece
Bang!
Dizzy Reece
Dizzy Reece Links
