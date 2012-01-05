Derek Walsh Webb (born May 27, 1974) is an American singer-songwriter who first entered the music industry as a member of the band Caedmon's Call, and later embarked on a successful solo career. As a member of the Houston, Texas-based Caedmon’s Call, Webb has seen career sales approaching 1 million records, along with 10 GMA Dove Award nominations and three Dove Award wins and six No. 1 Christian radio hits.

In 2003, Webb left Caedmon's Call to pursue a solo career. Since his departure, he has released seven studio albums (including one instrumental), a live album, two compilation albums, two covers projects, two DVDs, and two EPs (with his then-wife, Sandra McCracken). While these have been less commercially successful than his work with Caedmon's Call, Webb has had more of a free hand to shape his work to his vision.

I Was Wrong, I'm Sorry & I Love You was released on September 3, 2013. On April 17, 2014, Webb and his then-wife, singer-songwriter Sandra McCracken, announced that they were divorcing after thirteen years of marriage due to Webb's extramarital affair. Fingers Crossed was released in September 2017.