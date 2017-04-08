Ekaterina Gubanova
Ekaterina Gubanova Tracks
Act 3 of Tristan und Isolde
Richard Wagner
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-22T09:12:13
22
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
Proms 2010: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-30T09:12:13
30
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 18
Proms 2003: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-11T09:12:13
11
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 31
