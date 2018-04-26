Violeta UrmanaBorn 1 January 1960
1961-01-01
Violeta Urmana Biography (Wikipedia)
Violeta Urmana (born 1961) is Lithuanian opera singer who has sung leading mezzo-soprano and soprano roles in the opera houses of Europe and North America.
Ruckert Lieder: "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen"
Gustav Mahler
Ruckert Lieder: "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen"
Oberto, Conte Di San Bonifacio - Act II Quartet
Giuseppe Verdi
Oberto, Conte Di San Bonifacio - Act II Quartet
Das Lied von der Erde (Der Einsame im Herbst)
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde (Der Einsame im Herbst)
Brunnhilde's immolation scene from 'Gotterdammerung'
Richard Wagner
Brunnhilde's immolation scene from 'Gotterdammerung'
La Mort de Cleopatre
Hector Berlioz
La Mort de Cleopatre
Der Einsame im Herbst from Das Lied von der Erde
Gustav Mahler
Der Einsame im Herbst from Das Lied von der Erde
Zuneigung
Richard Strauss
Zuneigung
7 Lieder
Richard Strauss
7 Lieder
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
Igor Stravinsky
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 - Ode to Joy
BERLIN PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA, Swedish Radio Choir, Ludwig van Beethoven, Claudio Abbado, Karita Mattila, Violeta Urmana, Thomas Moser, Thomas Quasthoff & Eric Ericsons Kammarkör
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 - Ode to Joy
Das Lied von der Erde (extracts)
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Violeta Urmana, Violeta Urmana, Gustav Mahler, Michael Schade, Michael Schade, Failoni Kamarazenekar, Pierre Boulez & Pierre Boulez
Das Lied von der Erde (extracts)
Gotterdammerung excerpts (feat. Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France & Marek Janowski)
Violeta Urmana
Gotterdammerung excerpts (feat. Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France & Marek Janowski)
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde (feat. Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France & Marek Janowski)
Violeta Urmana
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde (feat. Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France & Marek Janowski)
Lohengrin (excerpts)
robert blank, Stephen Gould, Richard Wagner, Chœur de Radio France, Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France, Annette Dasch, Violeta Urmana & Marek Janowski
Lohengrin (excerpts)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 19: Wagner – Tristan and Isolde
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-27T09:05:45
27
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 19: Wagner – Tristan and Isolde
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-01T09:05:45
1
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-31T09:05:45
31
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
