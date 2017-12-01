Στέλιος ΚαζαντζίδηςBorn 29 August 1931. Died 14 September 2001
Στέλιος Καζαντζίδης
1931-08-29
Stylianos "Stelios" Kazantzidis (Greek: Στέλιος Καζαντζίδης) (29 August 1931 – 14 September 2001) was a prominent Greek singer. A leading singer of Greek popular music, or Laïkó, he collaborated with many of Greece's foremost composers.
Efige Efige (Heritage Track)
Efige Efige (Heritage Track)
