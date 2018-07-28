Noonday Underground
Noonday Underground Biography (Wikipedia)
Noonday Underground are a British band consisting of DJ Simon Dine and singer Daisy Martey. Dine had previously been a member of Adventures in Stereo. Martey was for a time the singer in Morcheeba. The band name came from a book about The Who.
Their track, "The Light Brigade", was used as the title theme for the Channel 4 nursing drama, No Angels.
An advertisement for Google Home used their track Spinning All Around.
Noonday Underground Tracks
