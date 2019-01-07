Duncan McCrone
Duncan McCrone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbd9e13a-a386-4214-8d21-1063b9566af5
Duncan McCrone Tracks
Sort by
My Eldorado
Duncan McCrone
My Eldorado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Eldorado
Last played on
Land Of Gold
Duncan McCrone
Land Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bsb3c.jpglink
Land Of Gold
Last played on
The Surf And The Silver Fishes
Duncan McCrone
The Surf And The Silver Fishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Surf And The Silver Fishes
Last played on
Land Of Gold
Duncan McCrone
Land Of Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Land Of Gold
Last played on
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Duncan McCrone
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Last played on
My Old Man
Duncan McCrone
My Old Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Old Man
Last played on
Magic Shadow Show
Duncan McCrone
Magic Shadow Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Shadow Show
Last played on
If Wishes Were Fishes
Duncan McCrone
If Wishes Were Fishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Wishes Were Fishes
Last played on
Song Of The Skylark
Duncan McCrone
Song Of The Skylark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song Of The Skylark
Last played on
Colourblind
Duncan McCrone
Colourblind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colourblind
Last played on
Just a Glasgow Boy
Duncan McCrone
Just a Glasgow Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a Glasgow Boy
Last played on
The Lantern of the Lonely
Duncan McCrone
The Lantern of the Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lantern of the Lonely
Last played on
WAITING HERE FOR YOU
Duncan McCrone
WAITING HERE FOR YOU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WAITING HERE FOR YOU
Last played on
Home to the Kyles
Duncan McCrone
Home to the Kyles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home to the Kyles
Last played on
[I Wanna B]) American
Duncan McCrone
[I Wanna B]) American
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
[I Wanna B]) American
Last played on
Days Like Today
Duncan McCrone
Days Like Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Days Like Today
Last played on
I Ain't Marchin' Anymore
Duncan McCrone
I Ain't Marchin' Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Ain't Marchin' Anymore
Last played on
Driving North
Duncan McCrone
Driving North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driving North
Last played on
Bluebird
Duncan McCrone
Bluebird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bluebird
Last played on
Always Argyll
Duncan McCrone
Always Argyll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Argyll
Last played on
Waking Up In London
Duncan McCrone
Waking Up In London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waking Up In London
Last played on
The Moon
Duncan McCrone
The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moon
Last played on
Duncan McCrone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist