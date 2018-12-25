Melanie Janene Thornton (May 13, 1967 – November 24, 2001) was an American pop singer who found fame in Europe during the 1990s. She is mostly known around the world as the face and voice behind the Eurodance band La Bouche. Her most notable singles "Be My Lover" and "Sweet Dreams" were released under the name of La Bouche between 1994 and 1999. She also had a moderately successful solo career in Germany before her death. Her solo hits include "Love How You Love Me", "Heartbeat" and "Wonderful Dream (Holidays are Coming)". On the night of November 24, 2001, shortly after the final performance in Leipzig, Thornton was among the 24 passengers that were killed in the crash of Crossair Flight 3597.