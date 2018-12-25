Melanie ThorntonBorn 13 May 1967. Died 24 November 2001
Melanie Thornton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbd6fd82-f2a4-4275-91bd-6b45de870f11
Melanie Thornton Biography (Wikipedia)
Melanie Janene Thornton (May 13, 1967 – November 24, 2001) was an American pop singer who found fame in Europe during the 1990s. She is mostly known around the world as the face and voice behind the Eurodance band La Bouche. Her most notable singles "Be My Lover" and "Sweet Dreams" were released under the name of La Bouche between 1994 and 1999. She also had a moderately successful solo career in Germany before her death. Her solo hits include "Love How You Love Me", "Heartbeat" and "Wonderful Dream (Holidays are Coming)". On the night of November 24, 2001, shortly after the final performance in Leipzig, Thornton was among the 24 passengers that were killed in the crash of Crossair Flight 3597.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melanie Thornton Tracks
Sort by
Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming)
Melanie Thornton
Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming)
Last played on
Wonderful Dream
Melanie Thornton
Wonderful Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonderful Dream
Last played on
Melanie Thornton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist