Jason "Gong" Jones (born August 16, 1978) is an American musician, singer and songwriter. Originally a tattoo artist, he was the front man and vocalist of rock band Drowning Pool from 2003 to 2005, providing vocals for the band's 2004 album Desensitized after Dave Williams' death. He is lead vocalist with the band AM Conspiracy. He is currently involved in a side project called Motorhick.
