Christy Essien IgbokweBorn 11 November 1960. Died 30 June 2011
Christy Essien Igbokwe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbd2fc31-e1ee-492c-a36e-659ff4ccf42e
Christy Essien Igbokwe Biography (Wikipedia)
Christy Uduak Essien-Igbokwe MFR (11 November 1960 – 30 June 2011) was a Nigerian musician and actress. In her life time, she was sometimes called Nigeria's Lady of Songs and was known for her song "Seun Rere". She was the first female president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN). She was also the chairwoman and managing director of Soul Train entertainment limited.
Essien-Igbokwe sang her songs in Igbo, Ibibio, Efik, Hausa, Yoruba as well as in English. Essien's fluency in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, English and her native Ibibio earned her an appeal which cut across tribal lines. She died in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christy Essien Igbokwe Tracks
Sort by
You Can't Change A Man
Christy Essien Igbokwe
You Can't Change A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Change A Man
Last played on
Christy Essien Igbokwe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist