The Ettes
2004
The Ettes is a garage rock revival band consisting of Lindsay "Coco" Hames, Maria "Poni" Silver, and Jeremy "Jem" Cohen. The band formed in 2004 in Los Angeles, California and is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Danger Is
No Home
Subject
