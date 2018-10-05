Nass el GhiwaneFormed 1971
Nass el Ghiwane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbcd5eaa-0d67-4269-b0d5-05f2988d7c69
Nass el Ghiwane Biography (Wikipedia)
Nass El Ghiwane (Arabic: ناس الغيوان) are a musical group established in 1971 in Casablanca, Morocco. The group, which originated in avant-garde political theater, has played an influential role in Moroccan chaabi (or shaabi). Nass El Ghiwane were the first band to introduce Western instruments like the modern banjo. Their music incorporates a trance aesthetic, reflecting the influence of local Gnawa music. Their music is inspired by ancient North African Sufi poetry, most prominently that of Abderrahman El Majdoub, whose work was a direct inspiration to the band. They are also credited for helping bring a new social movement to Morocco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nass el Ghiwane Tracks
Sort by
Yamina
Nass el Ghiwane
Yamina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yamina
Last played on
Nass el Ghiwane Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist