Dirt MonkeyAka Patrick Megeath
Dirt Monkey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04bw83x.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbc9a4c5-bb56-4719-8a34-f75b0031604f
Dirt Monkey Tracks
Sort by
Warp Drive (feat. Dirt Monkey)
Subtronics
Warp Drive (feat. Dirt Monkey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Warp Drive (feat. Dirt Monkey)
Last played on
ID
Holly
ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
ID
Last played on
Kingpin
Dirt Monkey
Kingpin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Kingpin
Last played on
Full Peel
Clinton Sly
Full Peel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Full Peel
Last played on
Massive
Jantsen
Massive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Massive
Last played on
Lil' Gurl
I.Y.F.F.E
Lil' Gurl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Lil' Gurl
Last played on
From The Back
Nathaniel Knows
From The Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
From The Back
Remix Artist
From the Back
Nathaniel Knows
From the Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From the Back
ABBA (feat. Shamon Cassette)
Nathaniel Knows
ABBA (feat. Shamon Cassette)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
ABBA (feat. Shamon Cassette)
From The Back
Dirt Monkey
From The Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
From The Back
Last played on
Freaks
Jantsen
Freaks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Freaks
Last played on
Party Anthem (feat. Turner Jackson)
Dirt Monkey
Party Anthem (feat. Turner Jackson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Party Anthem (feat. Turner Jackson)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Party Anthem (Original Mix)
Dirt Monkey
Party Anthem (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bw83x.jpglink
Party Anthem (Original Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist