Streetlight ManifestoFormed 2002
Streetlight Manifesto
2002
Streetlight Manifesto Biography (Wikipedia)
Streetlight Manifesto is an American punk rock band from New Brunswick, New Jersey formed in 2002. They released their first album, Everything Goes Numb, which was distributed by Victory Records, on August 26, 2003. The band headlined and sold out their first concert at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey on December 9, 2003. Several of Streetlight Manifesto's members were well known in the New Jersey third wave ska community for their roles in past ska punk bands from that area, primarily Kalnoky's Catch 22 and fellow New Jersey band One Cool Guy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Streetlight Manifesto Tracks
Linoleum
Streetlight Manifesto
Linoleum
Linoleum
Last played on
Somewhere In the Between
Streetlight Manifesto
Somewhere In the Between
Somewhere In the Between
Last played on
That’ll Be The Day
Streetlight Manifesto
That’ll Be The Day
That’ll Be The Day
Last played on
(Linoleum) (album: Songs of a Revolution)
Streetlight Manifesto
(Linoleum) (album: Songs of a Revolution)
Hell
Streetlight Manifesto
Hell
Hell
Last played on
Hell (album: 99 Songs of a Revolution)
Streetlight Manifesto
Hell (album: 99 Songs of a Revolution)
Streetlight Manifesto Links
