Lee ZahlerBorn 14 August 1893. Died 21 February 1947
1893-08-14
Lee Zahler (August 14, 1893 – February 21, 1947) was an American composer and musical director of films, starting in the 1920s and well into the 1950s.
During his career, he composed the music to the 1943 Batman and Phantom serials for Columbia studios. Zahler directed the music for all Columbia Pictures productions between 1938 and 1947, except for Brenda Starr Reporter in 1945, which was conducted by Edward J. Kay.
Lee Zahler Tracks
Batman: The Electrical Brain (1946) - Introduction
Batman: The Electrical Brain (1946) - Introduction
Batman: The Electrical Brain (1946) - Introduction
