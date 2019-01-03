Aöife O'Donovan ( EE-fə;;) born November 18, 1982 in Newton, Massachusetts, is an Irish-American singer and songwriter. She is best known as the lead singer for the progressive bluegrass/string band Crooked Still and as a member of the female folk-noir trio Sometymes Why. Her first professional engagement was singing lead for the folk group The Wayfaring Strangers. She has performed and recorded with Ollabelle, Karan Casey and Seamus Egan, Jerry Douglas, Jim Lauderdale, Darol Anger, Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins, Christina Courtin, Chris Thile (Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers), Noam Pikelny (Punch Brothers), Edgar Meyer, Stuart Duncan and Yo-Yo Ma. O'Donovan has also performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra and the Utah Symphony Orchestra. In 2012, she sang on most of the tracks on the album Be Still by the jazz group the Dave Douglas Quintet, featuring trumpeter Dave Douglas. During the summer of 2013, she toured with Garrison Keillor and his A Prairie Home Companion Radio Romance Tour. She performed at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark 2014. In 2016, she released her second solo record, In The Magic Hour, on Yep Roc Records, as well as the live record, Man In A Neon Coat: Live From Cambridge. In summer 2017, she joined Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home "Love and Comedy" Tour.