Bobby WellinsBorn 24 January 1936. Died 27 October 2016
Robert Coull Wellins (24 January 1936 – 27 October 2016) was a Scottish tenor saxophonist best known for his collaboration with Stan Tracey on the British jazz album Jazz Suite Inspired by Dylan Thomas's "Under Milk Wood" (1965).
