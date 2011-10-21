Partyline is a Washington, D.C.-based punk rock band consisting of singer/songwriter Allison Wolfe (Bratmobile, Cold Cold Hearts, Dig Yr. Grave, Deep Lust, Hawnay Troof, etc.), guitarist Angela Melkisethian (The Hell Mutts, Hott Beat, The Savage Boys and Girls Club, Troll Tax), drummer Crystal Bradley, and touring drummer Gene Vincent Melkisethian (The Hell Mutts, The Savage Boys and Girls Club, No Justice). Formed in 2004, Partyline toured the Northeast in January 2005 and covered the rest of the coast throughout March.

Their debut EP, Girls With Glasses, was released June 2005 and distributed by Retard Disco. The band toured the U.S. a number of times the same year, followed by a trip to Germany and the Netherlands for their first international shows. They then spent the end of October and every day in November touring more of Europe, finishing the year off with a hometown gig in Washington, D.C.

The band spent most of the first half of 2006 writing songs for their debut full-length album, Zombie Terrorist, which they began recording at the end of May and was released on October 24, 2006. Chris Richards, of Q and Not U fame, helped with production. The album was described as "an unapologetic, combative riot grrrl-fuelled attack" that "deals heavily with the band’s dissatisfaction with neo-conservatism and the state of U.S. politics."