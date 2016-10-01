Michael Rippon
Michael Rippon Tracks
Stabat Mater (1947) (i. Stabat mater dolorosa)
Lennox Berkeley, Mary Thomas, Barbara Elsy, Maureen Lehane, Nigel Rogers, Christopher Keyte, Michael Rippon, The Ambrosian Singers, English Chamber Orchestra & Norman Del Mar
Composer
Last played on
Missa brevis
Zoltán Kodály
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1985-09-04T08:53:10
4
Sep
1985
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1983-07-31T08:53:10
31
Jul
1983
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 12 - In honour of the wedding of HRH The Prince of Wales and the Lady Diana Spencer
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-29T08:53:10
29
Jul
1981
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-19T08:53:10
19
Jul
1980
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-30T08:53:10
30
Jul
1978
Royal Albert Hall
